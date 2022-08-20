Which emulator for N64 on ODROID GO SUPER ?
Neckara
Hi,
I tried to play a N64 game (Legend of Zelda : Ocarina of Time) but had some issue with the emulator.
For now I used libretro for other console emulation, however, libretro parallel n64 have some issues loading the game's menu (takes lot of time to load, a texture is bad) and Libretro mupen64plus_Next is very laggy.
The recommended emulator is Mupen64Plus GLide64MK2. However, the shortcuts ( https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/basic-usage/getting-started/special-commands/in-game ) doesn't seems to work.
Hotkey is supposed to be select (at least this is the hotkey for other console). Select+B does not open menu, and save state doesn't seem to work.
Have you any idea how to fix such issue ?
Thanks in advance.
Neckara
Erratum : load and save states do work on mupen. It's just we don't have message in the bottom left corner when loading or saving state.
However, the menu does not open with HK+B.
Mupen64Plus GLide64MK2 is NOT a LibRetro/RetroArch core. This means there is no HK + B for menu for this core