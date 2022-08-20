Hi,

I tried to play a N64 game (Legend of Zelda : Ocarina of Time) but had some issue with the emulator.

For now I used libretro for other console emulation, however, libretro parallel n64 have some issues loading the game's menu (takes lot of time to load, a texture is bad) and Libretro mupen64plus_Next is very laggy.

The recommended emulator is Mupen64Plus GLide64MK2. However, the shortcuts ( https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/basic-usage/getting-started/special-commands/in-game ) doesn't seems to work.

Hotkey is supposed to be select (at least this is the hotkey for other console). Select+B does not open menu, and save state doesn't seem to work.

Have you any idea how to fix such issue ?

Thanks in advance.

Cordially,