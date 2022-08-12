Hi,

I accidentally loaded a save state instead of saving one (depending on the console/joystick Y is for saving or loading save state which is quite confusing).

This is quite troublesome as I lost all progress that I made.

Couldn't it be possible to add a confirmation pop-up to prevent such mistakes ? Or to save the current state in a dedicated slot before loading in order to be able to cancel a load state ?

Thanks in advance,

Cordially,