Accidentally loaded state: why not add a confirmation pop-up?
-
Neckara last edited by
Hi,
I accidentally loaded a save state instead of saving one (depending on the console/joystick Y is for saving or loading save state which is quite confusing).
This is quite troublesome as I lost all progress that I made.
Couldn't it be possible to add a confirmation pop-up to prevent such mistakes ? Or to save the current state in a dedicated slot before loading in order to be able to cancel a load state ?
Thanks in advance,
Cordially,
-
Scavy Global moderator
@neckara hello
your request has been pushed to the dev team. ^^
-
cdtpepette last edited by
Hello,
There is an option in retroarch to cancel a savestate load. It helped me twice.
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
@neckara There are options to Undo Save State and Undo Load State, as cdtpepette commented, see this video:
https://youtu.be/cNPtAOjaDJE?t=317
-
Neckara last edited by
@zing Thanks for your answer.
When I was searching for a way to undo load state, I didn't looked at videos. I only found the wiki page about the shortcuts ( https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/basic-usage/getting-started/special-commands/in-game ), and some forum threads like in reddit with no solutions.
(and now this thread is top result in Google for this search xD).
I tried to search a little in the Wiki, is this information in the wiki ?
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
I tried to search a little in the Wiki, is this information in the wiki ?
I don't think so, honestly I've never used this function and I don't remember seeing anything about it on the wiki. But, that's why I like the forum, now it's registered here, if in the future someone needs this function, a simple forum search will solve it.