Slow image download (30min+) for RPi 3
Is there a tutorial for building a rpi 3 image from source? The gitlab download is pretty quick (I know its a lot smaller). How do I compile the image from source?
@kryptonit3 The instructions for building a new image are at this link:
https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox
I should just warn you that we don't support this situation, and we don't support altered images.
