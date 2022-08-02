Download broken link (32 bit version for RPi4)
Hello I would like to repor that download link for 32 bit version is broken. Thanks.
@jorgemagana
Thank you, we will do what is necessary.
For my information, why not take version 8.1 in 64bit?
Thanks. Because I want to try that version with Libretro Parallel_N64 core, I have problems with 64 bin version, games don't star with this specific core.
@m__a__a__x hello, do you have any news about this? Thanks
@jorgemagana
I don't forget you, we are deciding whether or not to leave a 32 bit image available old version. Indeed, we spent the pi4 in 64bit having much better general results with it.
@m__a__a__x Thanks!
@jorgemagana
Sorry, there are currently no plans to continue to develop the pi4 in 32bit, nor to make available (therefore perform support)
@m__a__a__x ok thanks
RaZeR0k last edited by
Remove _32 from the url and folder... and there you go...
Zing Global moderator Translator
@razer0k Removing the _32 from the link gives you access to the 64bit version, not the 32bit version that jorgemagana wanted, I assume he wanted to use a function that only exists in the 32bit version:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/27432/enhanced-resolution-removed-from-pcsx-rearmed-on-recalbox-8-1/5