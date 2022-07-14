Compilation issue for rpi4
Good morning all ,
I am new to recalbox.
I tried to compile it for rpi4 but it stops on that.compilation_log.txt
The build repo is empty.
What is the problem ?
Thank you all.
Step 7/13 : ENV PACKAGE '' ---> Using cache ---> f60e49905a3b Step 8/13 : RUN apt-get update -y && apt-get install -y tzdata && ln -fs /usr/share/zoneinfo/Europe/Paris /etc/localtime && dpkg-reconfigure --frontend noninteractive tzdata && apt-get -y install build-essential git libncurses5-dev qt5-default qttools5-dev-tools mercurial libdbus-glib-1-dev texinfo zip openssh-client libxml2-utils libpng-dev software-properties-common wget cpio bc locales rsync imagemagick bison flex bsdmainutils nano vim automake autopoint mtools dosfstools subversion openjdk-8-jdk libssl-dev libelf-dev graphviz python-matplotlib python-numpy python-six re2c libc6-dev-i386 libtool cabextract && rm -rf /var/lib/apt/lists/* ---> Using cache ---> 940a937b344d Step 9/13 : RUN echo "en_US.UTF-8 UTF-8" > /etc/locale.gen ---> Using cache ---> 5af4a1cf05c1 Step 10/13 : RUN locale-gen ---> Using cache ---> 3fccacff746d Step 11/13 : RUN mkdir -p /work ---> Using cache ---> 8cb487cea9f4 Step 12/13 : WORKDIR /work ---> Using cache ---> 5868bdd9e303 Step 13/13 : CMD echo ">>> Setting recalbox version to ${RECALBOX_VERSION}" && echo "${RECALBOX_VERSION}" > board/recalbox/fsoverlay/recalbox/recalbox.version && echo ">>> Fetching and reseting buildroot submodule" && ( git submodule update --init ; cd buildroot && git reset HEAD --hard && git clean -dfx ) && echo ">>> Making recalbox-${ARCH}_defconfig" && make recalbox-${ARCH}_defconfig && export RECALBOX_CCACHE=${RECALBOX_CCACHE_ENABLED:+"BR2_CCACHE=y BR2_CCACHE_DIR=/share/ccache BR2_CCACHE_INITIAL_SETUP=--max-size=500G BR2_CCACHE_USE_BASEDIR=y"} && echo ">>> Make with command : BR2_DL_DIR="/share/dl" $RECALBOX_CCACHE $PACKAGE" && make BR2_DL_DIR="/share/dl" $RECALBOX_CCACHE $PACKAGE ---> Using cache ---> 124053b265bb Successfully built 124053b265bb Successfully tagged recalbox-dev:latest Use 'docker scan' to run Snyk tests against images to find vulnerabilities and learn how to fix them >>> Setting recalbox version to development >>> Fetching and reseting buildroot submodule fatal: detected dubious ownership in repository at '/home/vicious/recalbox-rpi4' To add an exception for this directory, call: git config --global --add safe.directory /home/vicious/recalbox-rpi4 fatal: detected dubious ownership in repository at '/home/vicious/recalbox-rpi4' To add an exception for this directory, call: git config --global --add safe.directory /home/vicious/recalbox-rpi4