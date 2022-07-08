Is it possible to use integer upscale in paralell for n64?
jor2404
Hi,
I saw this info about paralell core for n64:
https://www.libretro.com/index.php/parallel-n64-low-level-rdp-upscaling-is-finally-here/?amp=1
As it says with paralell is possible to do integer upscale to improve game graphics.
In the retroarch menu of recalbox paralell core there isnt that option so I would like to know if I could do an online up date of paralell core from retroarch menu to use that option as my link says un paralell core