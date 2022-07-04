Hello,

I have recently purchased GPi Case 2 and unfortunately its not supporting hdmi out on dock on current version of recalbox 8.0.2

Supported version as per website are recalbox 8.0.0 and 7.1.1

Also the cm4 module is getting very hot with version 8.0.2 and not having issues with retropie.

The archive link for torrent for 8.0.0 has no seeds.

How and where can I download recalbox 8.0.0 and 7.1.1

Please help as I dont want to use the complex retropie as I have been a long term user of recalbox.

Thanks,

Anuj