Require recalbox 8.0.0 for Retroflag GPi Case 2
anujpj last edited by
Hello,
I have recently purchased GPi Case 2 and unfortunately its not supporting hdmi out on dock on current version of recalbox 8.0.2
Supported version as per website are recalbox 8.0.0 and 7.1.1
Also the cm4 module is getting very hot with version 8.0.2 and not having issues with retropie.
The archive link for torrent for 8.0.0 has no seeds.
How and where can I download recalbox 8.0.0 and 7.1.1
Please help as I dont want to use the complex retropie as I have been a long term user of recalbox.
Thanks,
Anuj
Alvin last edited by Alvin
Sorry, but there are no Download-Links for old Versions of Recalbox, because the "Recalbox-Team" can and will give only Support for the latest Version and so they removed these Links.
Nobody here will post Links to old Versions on this Board because it's not allowed by the Mods.
Alvin last edited by
@anujpj
Look at the "Chat"
(The "Bubble" on the upper right, next to your "Profil"-Icon
davidb2111 Staff
Hi @anujpj
We are working at adding native and seemless KMS integration for GPi Case 2. That will ensure best performance and best result for the case.
For 8.1, we are focusing on portable experience. We will add docked support right after.
David.