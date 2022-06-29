Hi.

I have a Raspberry Pi 3 model B and the official Raspi 3 power brick straight from PiHut (5.1V 2.5A). Everything worked fine with Recalbox 7.x until Kodi suddenly vanished from the menus. I guess part of my file system was corrupted due to ungraceful shutdown. Anyway, I took this as a queue to finally update Recalbox and flashed the latest version on my SD card using the Raspi Imager program (Windows 11).

Unfortunately, the system is running very unstable now with the latest Recalbox version. About every 2nd boot the system crashes with an "undervoltage alert", during the boot screen.

I also tried another power brick with 3A 5V (noname). With that one the system did nothing at all.

Is anyone else experiencing this issue?

I flashed the current LibreElec onto my SD card. It never shows an undervoltage alert when I use the original power brick.