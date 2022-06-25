SOLVED!! - No Controllers Found on Recalbox 8.0.2 on Raspberry Pi 4b (8GB) using 8Bitdo SN30 Pro controllers
PotatoNinja last edited by PotatoNinja
PROBLEM
I turned on my controllers with Start + B as always.
I installed a fresh copy of Recalbox 8.0.2.
I go to Pair a Bluetooth controller, and set the controller to bluetooth pairing mode.
After a few seconds, Recalbox says "No controllers found".
I updated my SN30 Pros to the latest firmware.
I tried setting
controllers.bluetooth.ertm=0as another post said to try. No change.
SOLUTION:
I set
controllers.ps3.enabled=0and it FINALLY WORKED!!
I hope this helps someone else, because I couldn't find how to do this and tried for hours.
Scavy Global moderator
@potatoninja hello
Did you set this settings in the recalbox.conf file ?