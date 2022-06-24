DragonRise Inc. Generic USB Joystick keeps disconnecting/reconnecting every time I go into Recalbox.

Using a Raspberry Pi 4

PS: official PS that came with Pi

Just switched from one set (2 players) to another set of DragonRise joysticks, no issues on the previous set. No other changes.

Now, every time I start Recalbox, it basically locks up for about 30 seconds and says the DragonRise Inc. Generic USB Joystick has been unplugged, and then another popup that says its been connected. The same thing happens every time I close a game and go back to Recalbox. Happens for both joysticks.

After the 30-ish seconds, everything works great, can play games with no issues. Until I go back into Recalbox and then it has to find the joysticks again.

I've tried doing a factory reset, as well as just connecting 1 joystick at a time, doesn't matter, still happens.

Also noticed that if I connect just an Xbox 360 controller, no issues. But if I have the 360 controller and the joysticks connected, it also says the 360 controller was disconnected/reconnected when the joystick messages come up too.

Any ideas?