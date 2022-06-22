Shader Lag
Is it normal to have shader lag on Pi 400 with the latest version of Recalbox? Mame, Megadrive, etc are laggy with shaders applied?
Ideally I’d use the Retro shader setting which applies the community selected shaders per system. First game I tried on Megadrive was laggy.
I read somewhere to make sure Rewind was unchecked, but this made no difference.
airdream Theme moderator
it seem it's an issue with the new RPI driver
until it will be fixed, you should use another shader than "retro"
You can try CRT Caligari (very close to retro effect)
I have edited some CRT shaders here, have a look !
