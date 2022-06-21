RGB DUAL EXTERNAL FAN PROBLEM
Hi to all, i've received my rgb dual and i'm testing it on my raspberry pi 4 + 3A 5v psu.
I've noticed a problem on the headers for external fans. If i connect my fans on gnd and 3.3 or 5v the fans not move. I've tried to check with a tester and the are really low voltage on those headers. (0.6v on 3.3v and 0v on 5v) Anyone can help me about this issue?
Thanks.
hi,
the fan start only if needed (if temperature > ~60°C) and stops if needed
it is not real 3.3v and 5v pins
Have you a scheme to connect a standard fan (2 wires) i also have a 3 wires fan pwm, is possible use it?
Thanks in advance!!