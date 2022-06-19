Hi

I want to use MUPEN64PLUS_NEXT because I would like to play n64 games on my rpi4 8gb using hi-res textures packs.

I play very well ti most of the n64 games using other cores, as I want to use high-res textures I need to use MUPEN64PLUS_NEXT but it is very slow and unplayable on my rpi4 8gb.

Are there an specific configuration to run MUPEN64PLUS_NEXT with good performance on my rpi4?

Or are there any other core different from MUPEN64PLUS_NEXT that can uses hi-res textures?