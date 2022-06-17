Hello. Does anyone know if there is a theme based on genres? The selection of games, instead of doing it by system, I have it by genre. None of the themes I've found include selection by genre, so my frontend is empty.

I've tried modifying a downloaded theme, creating new folders with genre names, and changing lines like <view name="system"> to <view name="genre">... but that's as far as I get. I have seen some tutorials and it has been of little use to me.

If there was a theme that included genres I suppose it would be easier to modify, although maybe I don't need it.