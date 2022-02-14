[Recalbox 8] theme Next Pixel
mYSt
Pour les non anglophone la documentation en français est disponible ici!
La documentación en español está disponible aquí!
Eine Dokumentation in deutscher Sprache finden Sie hier!
La documentazione in italiano è disponibile qui!
A documentação em português está disponível aqui!
A documentação em brasileira está disponível aqui!
Hi and welcome to Next Pixel theme v2 for Recalbox
!!! More game themes, more retro, more emotional !!!
This theme is designed to display a full screen image for every system that matches a game box illustration or artwork at the time game was released. All systems will randomly display a different game theme each time Recalbox is started (at least 2 game themes are available for each system).
It is based on recabox-next theme so you'll get all advantages of it (region settings, game list layout settings, etc..) + several options so you can get a visual that suits you.
Theme is configured by default to use a custom mix to scrap your game images, please read carefully documentation below to get more info even if you don't want to use it as you'll have to adjust theme GAMELISTVIEW option to get it work properly with others mixes.
Theme is compatible with Recalbox 8.0+ and with 16:9, 4:3 and small 4:3 screens like GPi CASE.
Here are some screenshots of some available game themes :
Watch all game theme pictures from Next Pixel website.
Installation
To install theme drag and drop es-theme-next-pixel-xxx folder into your recalbox/themes folder. Then choose es-theme-next-pixel-xxx theme from Recalbox options (UI SETTINGS > THEME > THEME SET).
Options
- THEME COLORSET : choose between several color configurations light, dark or game accent, game accent will colorize some elements using a color matching actual system image, some configuration may mix light, dark and game accent, try them out to find the best for you.
- THEME ICONSET : choose icons used for bottom left help (same as recalbox-next).
- THEME MENU : choose Recalbox menu style (same as recalbox-next with an exclusive style for Next Pixel theme).
- THEME SYSTEMVIEW : choose beetwen vertical wheel or horizontal system view, for each one you have 3 options to display system info (4 lines info, all lines info or no info), when using vertical wheel please use UI SETTINGS > THEME > TRANSITION STYLE > INSTANT for a better look and feel.
- THEME GAMELISTVIEW : choose gamelist view layout, you may show/hide different elements and for each one you may adjust for Next Pixel mix or others mixes. If you do not want to use Next Pixel mix select any "others mixes" option here or you will get some weird graphical assets overlaying your scraped images (check Scraping / Next Pixel mix below for more info).
- THEME REGION : choose your region to adjust logo/console to match your preferred region.
Scraping / Next Pixel mix
Next Pixel theme includes its own custom mix to make your game screenshots and video snaps integration even better. If you never heard of mixes, they're just these images you may download along with game info/description using Recalbox internal scraper or using an external scraper like Skraper. Better than a long description here are 2 captures using standard mix and using Next Pixel mix.
Standard mix
Next Pixel mix
To get more info on how to use Next Pixel mix, check documentation.
If you do not want to use Next Pixel mix select any "others mixes" option from theme GAMELISTVIEW settings or you will get some weird graphical assets overlaying your scraped images. Press Start > UI SETTINGS > THEME > THEME CONFIGURATION > THEME GAMELISTVIEW > choose any layout with "others mixes".
Customize Next Pixel (Make your own favorites and last played games !)
Next Pixel theme use random game theme lists for each systems. This game theme lists can be customized by editing each systems/[system name]/games.sh files. For example you may want to customize favorites and auto-lastplayed system game themes with your own favorites and last played games as by default Next Pixel theme comes up with my personal favorites and last played games.
Note by default game themes are all set up correctly with the right system (but favorites and auto-lastplayed systems of course). I made lots of researches to find out which game were available and most popular at the time system was running. All game themes match an official game box for that system, so you may notice for example that earthworm jim game theme is available for super nintendo and megadrive/genesis but not from sega cd though it was a pretty popular version. This is intented beacause sega cd version box used a different art than super nintendo and megadrive/genesis. Note as well that games chosen for a system may not always be the most popular due to the fact it may be very difficult to find a source image with the right quality for this theme. If you notice any mistake or think a game theme should be available from another system though, tell me i'll check it.
Enough talking let's edit game theme list from favorites system as an axample. Open games.sh with a text editor from systems/favorites folder and edit game themes you want by removing everything between # Edit game list below and # Do not edit below this line and adding your own game themes. You can see all game theme available from games folder, just copy game folder names you want in games.sh file.
Please do not modify anything outside of # Edit game list below and # Do not edit below this line if you don't know what you're doing this may break next step.
Note editing file is not enough to make those changes available when you run Recalbox, when you're done editing games.sh file close it and execute it to apply your personnal list, then restart Recalbox.
You may repeat the same steps to edit auto-lastplayed game themes or any other system.
Custom Imageviewer
Imageviewer system uses a game theme that hightlights 3 games.
All contributors and donators may ask for a custom version with game themes of their choice (choice is limited to actual available game themes, complete list is available from games folder).
Contact me to get it!
Unofficial system support
Next pixel theme support game themes for systems not or not anymore supported by Recalbox.
Actual extra supported system are:
- cavestory
- doom
- msx2+
To add these systems to Recalbox check this documentation
Copyright
- All game theme images are exclusive for Recalbox distribution, if you want to redistribute this theme you'll have to replace these images.
- Theme is based on recabox-next theme so some assets may be licensed by Recalbox, Recalbox license always prevail for these assets (so this theme MIT license is only applicable for xml files).
- Camera and some game info icons are from shareicon.
- Digital Counter 7 font used for game counter icon is from Sizenko Alexander.
- Website uses React Image Galery component.
- Next Pixel logo font is "Color Basic" from Typodermic Fonts.
- pacman music is from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jy-PZR7YnS8.
Contribute / Report issues
Project is hosted on Github.
I need help!
If you're interested to get involve in this theme please contact me using Recalbox forum or by email contact[at]samystudio.net.
- I need photoshop expert to help adding new game themes.
- I need translators, if you can convert english to any language, you're welcome.
If you don't know how to contribute maybe you can offer me a drink
Thank you for contributing:
- lhari84 (german systems info translation)
- rastaware (portuguese translation)
- MarbleMad (default game theme)
- kainsamara (russian systems info translation)
- butchgames (snap video captures for documentation)
Download
Several packages are available depending on your screen ratio and resolution. Actually theme fully supports 16:9 and 4:3 screens.
16:9 screens
3 packages are available with 1080p images (full hd screens, 4K, 8K), 720p images (hd screens) or 480p images (intended for Raspberry users).
If you are a Raspberry Pi user please read carefully next lines (PC/Odroid users can skip to download links and grab package that match best their screen resolution).
Raspberry Pi may lead to memory issues when using a lot of images. 720p package is the right way to go even if you're on a big screen tv 1080p/4K/8K. I highly recommend to force Recalbox to run at 720p if your screen is running higher resolution, as it will improve performances and images quality. To do so you'll have to edit config.txt using PuTTy or WinSCP.
Don't forget to allow write access before modify your file.
- If you're using PuTTy use mount -o remount,rw /boot commmand.
- If you're using WinSCP open console (Ctrl + T), enter command mount -o remount,rw /boot and click Execute.
From this file search for hdmi_group and hdmi_mode and set both as following :
- hdmi_group=1
- hdmi_mode=4
Don't forget to remove '#' char on those lines if present.
If you still have issues with 720p (mainly images replaced with white rectangle) and you already have forced Recalbox to run at 720p you may try to allocate more gpu memory. Edit the same config.txt file, this time search for gpu_mem_1024=448 and set it to gpu_mem_1024=512 and once again Don't forget to allow write access before modify your file.
Warning : PSP emulator may not work anymore, so if you're not using PSP system this shouldn't be a problem.
If you don't want to change memory settings or you're using PSP system then you should switch to 480p package, images quality will be less sharp but you should be able to use lots of systems without issues.
1080p DOWNLOAD es-next-pixel-v2-16x9-1080p for Recalbox 8.0+
720p DOWNLOAD es-next-pixel-v2-16x9-720p for Recalbox 8.0+
480p DOWNLOAD es-next-pixel-v2-16x9-480p for Recalbox 8.0+
Download previous packages for Recalbox 7.2.2 or lower.
4:3 screens
2 packages are available with 1024x768 images and 320x240 images, if you're using a screen with higher resolution than 320x240 pick crt package, if you're using 320x240 or lower screen (like GPi CASE) pick crt-small package. If you're using 1024x768 package with a screen with higher resolution than 1024x768, I highly recommend to force Recalbox to run at the same resolution as it will improve performances and images quality. To do so you'll have to edit config.txt using PuTTy or WinSCP.
Don't forget to allow write access before modify your file.
- If you're using PuTTy use mount -o remount,rw /boot commmand.
- If you're using WinSCP open console (Ctrl + T), enter command mount -o remount,rw /boot and click Execute.
From this file search for hdmi_group and hdmi_mode and set both as following :
- hdmi_group=2
- hdmi_mode=16
Don't forget to remove '#' char on those lines if present.
1024x768 DOWNLOAD es-next-pixel-v2-4x3-768p for Recalbox 8.0+
320x240 (GPi CASE) DOWNLOAD es-next-pixel-v2-4x3-240p for Recalbox 8.0+
Download previous packages for Recalbox 7.2.2 or lower.
Final words
I'm all ears to any suggestions or to add alternative game image/music, don't be shy.
License
Bloodsurfer last edited by
That is a very, very beautiful theme, thanks for sharing!
Hi, this theme is great!! If you have time left, I'd be very happy when you could add following systems:
- coleco
- dos
- dreamcast
- fba_libretro
- fds
- pcenginecd
- psp
- sg1000
Thanks
New systems are coming in the next Recalbox release:
- Oric/Atmos
- Atari 5200
- Atari 8bits (800/XL/XE series)
- PC-FX (Japaneese computer)
- PC98 (Japanesse computer)
- Amiga CD32
- SAM Coupé (British old computer)
- Atari Jaguar
- Mattel Intellivision
- Fairchild Channel-F
- Pokémon Mini
- Neogeo CD
Yes I know: Lot of additional work for theme makers! ^^
voljega Banned last edited by voljega
@bkg2k Is the Atari Jaguar PC only or also pi3 ?
-
@bkg2k I hope new final will be released soon. Not because of new systems, those are not so important for me. But support for Pi3 B+ and its integrated, well working bluetooth - even with latest beta
I hope maker of this theme will release a version for „good old“ systems from my list above first, because I guess many people use them too. And I really like this mod of recalbox next-theme. It brings a modern interface with big retro feeling in one package
-
@lhari84 Thx for your comment i'll try to add some new systems soon (it's pretty hard to find out a nice image that match my theme with really old system though).
@Bkg2k @paradadf Any chance to be able to edit its own post? it's really odd and not really user friendly having to reply to its own post to add new screenshot and new features.
-
@myst sent me your formatted text in a private message and I‘ll modify your first post entirely.
This is a measure to prevent people from erasing useful information after the community helped them.
-
@paradadf Great thx! I'll let you know when i need to update this post
-
@myst Thanks, great!
I can imagine, it‘s not too easy finding hd graphics that match...
Here some ideas, I guess you could find some usable material on the internet:
coleco:
donkey kong (classic)
dos:
warcraft 2 or command & conquer
dreamcast:
resident evil (code veronica)
fba_libretro:
pacman
fds:
super mario bros
pcenginecd:
prince of persia
psp:
lumines or need for speed
sg1000:
difficult... maybe something from game „flicky“
-
@lhari84
@lhari84
Thx for the list, I started looking for games yesterday for dreamcast and psp and i thought shenmue for dreamcast and god of war chains of olympus for psp would match well. What do you think of those games? I have never owned any systems from your list so i'm not sure about these games popularity, looks like shenmue pretty well defined dreamcast though.
Anyway like i've done with playstation system i may add different alternatives for a system to make everybody happy as long as the game picked still well defined the system, when possible using exclusive game from a system is the right way to go.
-
@myst
I've never owned one of these systems too, except DOS Just played with friends' Dreamcast and PSP once or twice...
But some of the systems, like Coleco and fba_libretro (MAME alternative) are very impressive.
In the meanwhile I've removed some systems from my Recalbox though, as they are (almost) Japanese and not so important to me: sg1000 and fds.
Further, for fba_libretro, I just copied background and music from neogeo, because I use it also for NeoGeo emulation and so this is a good option. Metal Slug is fine
In conclusion, personally I'm only missing coleco, dos, dreamcast, pcenginecd and psp for now
Regarding your questions:
I think Shenmue is a good option for dreamcast!
For PSP I'd use another one, because God of War seems not to run good on Pi3, so it's not for everyone. Maybe Lumines, LocoRoco or Patapon? They all seem to be exclusive.
-
@myst
... just copied doom's background and music to dos (pc), as it's a game that defined dos too.
So I'm only missing: coleco, dreamcast, pcenginecd and psp
-
@myst
... one more idea:
pcengine cd seems to be almost defined by castlevania. I guess there is also much material to find on the net.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Castlevania:_Rondo_of_Blood
-
mYSt Theme moderator
So here it is, version 0.4 is available! Initial post is up to date with this version, if you come from version 0.3 here is the changelog :
- Add dreamcast support
- Add psp support
- Add pcengine cd support
- Add colecovision support
- Change atari 5200 image
- Improve basic/details view design
-
@myst wow, thank you so much! Looks so great, cannot wait to have a look on big tv screen in the evening
Just one more question about music:
I saw for PSP you've chosen graphics from game Patapon, right?
The music ogg music file doesn't seem to be from this game, I'm not sure... Maybe you could replace with something like that?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oRXLa9HWFac
Also, because of its length, current music file is very big (19.2 MB). Don't know how recalbox handles audiofiles, especially on Raspberry Pi, but maybe it's not good for performance though. Can't tell...
@paradadf
I'd suggest to give this thread a "Pinned" state, so more users are able to find this theme easily. It's really the best one I personally could find here in forum.
-
@lhari84 PSP image is from Lumines II and music should be from Lumines. I can try to change music but it looks like this one was popular for Lumines (accordingly to youtube likes) if you have any suggestion i'm all ears.
-
@myst Ok, thanks for info. As I only know Lumines 1, I have not recognized it. So everything is fine. Thanks once again!
-
@myst Sorry to disturb again, but could you give me info which games/graphics you used for:
- atari7800 (no idea, seems I'm too young :D)
- segacd (is it Sewer Shark?)
- sega32x (is it Virtua Fighter?)
Just want to make sure I own each game used in theme