Strange artifacts on text seen on games lists
Hi all,
I'm running Recalbox 8.0.2 on a PC with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 (connected to a 1080p TV). In the interface on the games list, for some reason there are some strange artifacts on the text. You can see on the first screen shot there are faint underlines, little thin lines next to the number "1", etc. Not a big deal, but was just curious on what the cause might be? As you can see in the second screenshot the text in other areas (game info, etc) is perfect.