UNSOLVED no in game sound on a recal box
no in game sound on a recal box 6.1.1- dragon blaze
Alvin
Well, a little bit more Information would be nice.
what info do you need ?
Scavy Global moderator
@johnn hello
no support on older versions.
what would u do ? buy a new version ?
Alvin
Did you "buy" Recalbox 6.1.1 ?
If so, than no further Support, because Recalbox is free.
Where do you want to "buy" a new Version ?
- On which System is Recalbox running ?
Raspberry Pi (which one ?), PC or anything else ?
- Your Recalbox is connected to a TV, Monitor or anything else ?
- What kind of Cabel did you use to connect your Recalbox ?
HDMI, VGA, other ?
- Where is no Sound ?
In every System and Game or only in specific ones like Sega Genesis, NES or PSX ?
- What are your settings in "Main Menu" -> "Sound Settings" -> "Output Device" ?
Here
https://forum.recalbox.com/search?term=no sound&in=titles&loggedin=true
are Threads on this Board concerning your Problem.
Maybe you will find something helpful there.
On which System is Recalbox running ? 6.1.1- dragon blaze
Raspberry Pi (which one ?), PC or anything else ?
Your Recalbox is connected to a TV, Monitor or anything else ? My Tv
What kind of Cabel did you use to connect your Recalbox - HDMI
Where is no Sound ? on the menu but not on the game play
In every System and Game or only in specific ones like Sega Genesis, NES or PSX ? everyone
What are your settings in "Main Menu" -> "Sound Settings" -> "Output Device" ? Hdmi
@johnn Raspberry Pi must be in the box im using ?