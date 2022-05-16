UNSOLVED Second screen (OGST, etc) videos on system selection
I cannot find in the Wiki where one may change the videos shown on my OGST screen when selecting a system. I believe I can find certain videos more appropriate or interesting than the "FBI warning" video associated with various systems I have active.
@zing Thanks, I see now boot videos are used in context, system selection and game selection. It seems a well-scraped game has an appropriate video added.
My current /recalbox/share/bootvideos/ directory is empty. I don't see on that Wiki page what naming and/or directory structure is provided for systems.
E.g., if I were to create a compatible video for the Apple 2 computer, would I make an apple2 directory under bootvideos? Or do I need to name the video to match the roms folder name of the associated system? In this case, apple2.mp4?
I guess if you want a variety of boot videos to pick at random during system selection, folder organization probably is what is necessary.
Further information: I've put apple2.mp4 in bootvideos and also in bootvideos/apple2/ directories. Neither of these cause the video shown when the Apple ][ is selected in system select. Game videos are working as intended (as scraped).
The format is 30 FPS 640x480, HEVC encoding. If the video must differ from this, I wish to know the CODEC(s) supported, resolution and frame rates as well. If I don't seem to understand how to name/place the bootvideo files for systems selection, please clarify, @Zing
First of all it's a Boot-Video, so it's shown when Recalnox boots and not when a System is selected.
Second, did you set the "Playback Frequency" and maybe the "Playback Time" in the Recalbox.conf File ?
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/basic-usage/features/boot-videos
Third, why a 640x480 HEVC Video ?
Who told you that ?
I didn't find this Information in the Recalbox-Wiki, but well, I've found absolutly nothing else about the Video-Format for the Boot-Videos there too.
I would try a 1280x720p or 1920x1080p Video with H264 Codec and 23.976fps.
@alvin Judging from scraped videos, they are 720x480 and 30 FPS with H.264 encoding (I assume legacy), and AVC1 (MPGA) for audio. Scraped videos in this format play on the OGST TFT screen during game selection.
I looked at the Wiki article mentioned in my earlier question about how I customize and override the videos shown during system selection, and the only mention of videos on that wiki page was bootvideos, so this is what I have been attempting.
Nowhere does a search for "system videos" match content in the wiki as it stands.
Therefore my original question remains: How may I add to the videos shown when navigating to one system and the next? The faux FBI warning shown for certain consoles/computers is just tiring...