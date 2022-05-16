@zing Thanks, I see now boot videos are used in context, system selection and game selection. It seems a well-scraped game has an appropriate video added.

My current /recalbox/share/bootvideos/ directory is empty. I don't see on that Wiki page what naming and/or directory structure is provided for systems.

E.g., if I were to create a compatible video for the Apple 2 computer, would I make an apple2 directory under bootvideos? Or do I need to name the video to match the roms folder name of the associated system? In this case, apple2.mp4?

I guess if you want a variety of boot videos to pick at random during system selection, folder organization probably is what is necessary.