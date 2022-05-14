Missing system menu
@cyrus_troy said in Missing system menu:
i brought an arcade machine from a company that i think is no longer trading as they won't answer emails or calls,
Recalbox is free and not for sale, so sorry, but I think you will get not Support here for this.
The only Support on this Board is for the Versions you can download from here:
https://www.recalbox.com/download/stable/
@alvin Many thanks for that, so are you saying companies can't build arcade machines and sell them on using this software so i can't get support. Even from a user community that would hopefully help out fellow users with suggestions to try
Just look what it says here
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/home
under
"Any advice for a new user?"
"Recalbox is an open-source project, and is also free!"
So it's not allowed for a Company to build some "Arcade Machine" which uses Recalbox as an OS and sell it !
And because of that, I assume nobody (not even a Moderator of this Board) will help you
If you don't believe me, you can wait maybe a Moderator will show up and tell you the same.
@alvin why are you focusing on the fact i paid and brought this machine, How am i meant to know if there are any corporate license agreements as its open-source i dare say there aren't, i wouldn't have known what software is used, so I'm taking my own initiative to solve my problem
All I'm asking regardless of where this machine came from, is there any way of getting back a missing system menu if you can't help with that then that is fine.
@cyrus_troy
Whatever you want, just remember:
You got the Problem and you want help, not me.
And for your Information look at this Thread
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/26320/trying-to-update-but-can-t-7-1-1-reloaded/6
and read the last Post from "Zing" (Moderator of this Board).
This answer applies to your Problem too.
Cyrus_Troy last edited by Cyrus_Troy
@alvin you really have issues, what a way to welcome someone asking for help, unbelievable, i hope if you ever need help in your life you're treated the same way as you have treated me
As a consumer, i was totally unaware of any license, of this software so i will wipe the drive download the latest version, and take it from there
@cyrus_troy
If you think so.
First you got ripped off, than you got problems and now you can't stand the thrut and take it out on me.
But wait, look around and see how many other people here answerd to your Questionand and try to help you.
Strange that nobody else here seems to care.
Robsdedude
@cyrus_troy hi. I assume you have tried to inser the sd card into a PC to see if you can copy and make a backup of the ROM files?
Scavy Global moderator
@cyrus_troy hello
the best thing you can do is to learn how to use recalbox and to reinstall your arcade cabinet.
you'll find tutorials, videos and of course, this forum.
You should start by the beginning, i mean how to install recalbox on a sd card, usb key or hd, then use an external support, and then how to set up your screen, joysticks, buttons and so on.
It's not that difficult.
Concerning the compagny that sell you the stuff, do you really think Nintendo, Sony, and generally all videogame brands gave any agreement to sell the games, bios used ? Of course not. Even Recalbox is free and can't be sold. Consumers know it. But you choose the way of easiness and pay for it.
@alvin wrong on both accounts, Do yourself a favor and stop replying
@scavy thank-you, been reading up on this and am quite confident i can work it out if i do run into any problems i will ask in the forum hopefully learn from more helpful people like yourself.
For my part when reading documentation its described as an open-source project so my understanding of open-source seems to be a little different
thanks again for replying
@robsdedude thanks for replying, i actually haven't got to that stage i like to information gather before i start breaking it further so been busy looking through the documents and tutorials before i take things apart
Cheers
Scavy Global moderator
@cyrus_troy Read the tutorials, watch videos, and you'll be able to reinstall your arcade machine and even customize it with your favorite settings. If you have questions, you have the forum, but we're also on discord :
english support : https://discord.com/channels/438014472049917953/438796001059274784
@scavy thank-you so much