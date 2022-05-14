@cyrus_troy

Just look what it says here

https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/home

under

"Any advice for a new user?"

"Recalbox is an open-source project, and is also free!"

So it's not allowed for a Company to build some "Arcade Machine" which uses Recalbox as an OS and sell it !

And because of that, I assume nobody (not even a Moderator of this Board) will help you

If you don't believe me, you can wait maybe a Moderator will show up and tell you the same.