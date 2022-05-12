Recalbox not showing wad files
TheWhite last edited by
Hi, Dolphin itself shows the wad games (WiiWare) and runs them with no issues (when in game press alt F4 and can manually start the game. But I am unable to get them to show in recalbox.
I have tried adding a systemlist.xml file with the .wad extension but that made no difference.
Something to add for future update as the Dolphin emulator and the games work.
TheWhite last edited by
@thewhite Got it working. Scanned with ARRM software and it added them. Works perfect now.