Heavy Problems with Pi 3B
-
ElTurbo last edited by
Hi folks,
I currently upgraded my Raspberry after skipping several versions and I’m really regretting it… somehow the Pi freezes a lot when changing settings (either with the Super Nintendo emulator settings in game or in the general settings from recalbox itself) or randomly changes audio output settings.
Did something go wrong with my setup or is this really how it is at the moment?
-
nayok last edited by
@elturbo
Hi Recalbox 8 has known issues with pi3B, B+. Most known issue is Retroarch freezing in game. You can find some topics relating on this on the forum.
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/26323/recalbox-8-x-sur-pi3
The dev team is working hard on it. A new version will be released soon.
That said, i decided to get back to version 7.x, most stables ones so far on our system.
I hope it can help.