Recalbox don't restart
paulamh
Hello! I installed Recalbox on my Raspberry Pi 4 today (surprised that balenaEtcher is no longer needed to burn the image). Recalbox boots perfectly when I install it, until I restart it or turn it off and on again. Screen appears black as if there is no device connected.
Can someone help me? thank you!
Alvin
Maybe this
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/recalbox-8-0-faq#black-screen-issue
will help
paulamh
@alvin thank you very much!!
now it works!
sorry for the inconvenience, solution was really simple and I didn't find it on Google
Alvin
@paulamh
You're welcome.
Glad that it works.