RPi2 RB8.0.1 problem
Hi, RPi2 running RB8.0.1 was working ok until I decided to try overclocking to see the difference. Set to the first OC level I think 1050Mhz to see. Since then the system is completely unstable (sometimes does not complete boot). I am unable to access the system menu to revert back to standard (it crashes). Can I edit the config file via ssh etc to correct the issue or what else do I do? Thanks.
After many reboots it seems the issue has finally cleared itself and the system now seems stable.
I have now noticed another issue that the system shows no updates available. Why is the 8.0.2 update not showing?
Alvin
@arne
Because it seems that there is no Version 8.0.2 for the Raspberry Pi2
Check here
https://www.recalbox.com/download/stable/rpi/
there is only Version 8.0.1 available
@alvin OK thanks