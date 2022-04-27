Logitech F310 USB controller - advice wanted
Hello,
After some reading in the forum about the controllers compatible with Recalbox I purchased the Logitech F310.
Recalbox recognizes it but I can’t figure out how to set the various gamepad buttons.
The leaflet attached to the gamepad is not helpful in this regard.
Advice on this is accepted.
Recalbox 8.0.2 - Electron Raspberry Pi 3 b+
Thank you in advance.
@baccus
I've got a Logitch F310 Pad myself and it works fine with Recalbox 6 on my Raspberry Pi3 B+.
Turn of Recalbox and the Raspberry Pi
Disconnect your Pad from the Pi
Look at the Bottom of the Pad.
There's a Switch - Set it to "X"
Connect your Pad to the Pi and turn it on
Recalbox now should recognizes the Pad and ask to configure it.
You can also configure your Gamepad in the Main Menu of Recalbox, just go to "Controller Configuration"
-
Here
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/basic-usage/first-use-and-configuration
it's described how to configure your joypad