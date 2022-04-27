@baccus

I've got a Logitch F310 Pad myself and it works fine with Recalbox 6 on my Raspberry Pi3 B+.

Turn of Recalbox and the Raspberry Pi

Disconnect your Pad from the Pi

Look at the Bottom of the Pad.

There's a Switch - Set it to "X"

Connect your Pad to the Pi and turn it on

Recalbox now should recognizes the Pad and ask to configure it.

You can also configure your Gamepad in the Main Menu of Recalbox, just go to "Controller Configuration"