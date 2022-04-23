PS3 controller not working. Detected as Xbox 360 controller?
I installed a brand new Recalbox to my Raspberry Pi 4 4Gb. I bought two SNES controllers and one PS3 controller (not original). The two SNES controllers work perfectly fine but I can't get the PS3 controller to work. When I connect the USB, it says "Xbox 360 Controller connected", not PS3.
I executed
dmesgand this what I get:
[ 709.494686] usb 1-1.3: not running at top speed; connect to a high speed hub [ 709.498436] usb 1-1.3: New USB device found, idVendor=054c, idProduct=0268, bcdDevice= 1.00 [ 709.498444] usb 1-1.3: New USB device strings: Mfr=1, Product=2, SerialNumber=0 [ 709.498451] usb 1-1.3: Product: PS3 Controller [ 709.498458] usb 1-1.3: Manufacturer: Sony [ 709.525978] input: Sony PS3 Controller Motion Sensors as /devices/platform/scb/fd500000.pcie/pci0000:00/0000:00:00.0/0000:01:00.0/usb1/1-1/1-1.3/1-1.3:1.0/0003:054C:0268.0006/input/input11 [ 709.593452] input: Sony PS3 Controller as /devices/platform/scb/fd500000.pcie/pci0000:00/0000:00:00.0/0000:01:00.0/usb1/1-1/1-1.3/1-1.3:1.0/0003:054C:0268.0006/input/input10 [ 709.594322] sony 0003:054C:0268.0006: input,hiddev96,hidraw0: USB HID v81.11 Joystick [Sony PS3 Controller] on usb-0000:01:00.0-1.3/input0 [ 712.433234] usb 1-1.3: new full-speed USB device number 8 using xhci_hcd [ 712.571756] usb 1-1.3: New USB device found, idVendor=045e, idProduct=028e, bcdDevice= 1.10 [ 712.571767] usb 1-1.3: New USB device strings: Mfr=1, Product=2, SerialNumber=0 [ 712.571774] usb 1-1.3: Product: Controller [ 712.571781] usb 1-1.3: Manufacturer: Sony [ 712.583143] input: Microsoft X-Box 360 pad as /devices/platform/scb/fd500000.pcie/pci0000:00/0000:00:00.0/0000:01:00.0/usb1/1-1/1-1.3/1-1.3:1.0/input/input15 [ 712.583850] usbcore: registered new interface driver xpad
This always by USB, not even wireless (which also doesn't work). When I try to bind/configure the controls, it detects that three controllers are connected but it doesn't detect any key to start the binding of the buttons (only on the PS3 controller).
I tested the controller on PC and It works good but is also detected as a Xbox 360 controller. But maybe is a Steam thing? I don't know.
I also changed the line
controllers.ps3.driver=between bluez, official and shanwan but it did the same thing.
Do you guys have any tips on how to fix this? Maybe other changes that I could try?
Thank you.
Strange, there is almost the same Post here:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/26676/ps3-controller-recognized-as-xbox-360-controller/2?_=1650726856320
Too bad that we didn’t get any Answer if this works or not
In your dmesg-Log it says in Line 2:
idVendor=054c, idProduct=0268, bcdDevice= 1.00
This is a "Shanwan" PS3-Controller
So in the "recalbox.conf" File you must change the Line "controllers.ps3.driver=official" from "official to "shanwan" and set "controllers.ps3.enabled=1"
You said you change "controllers.ps3.driver=official" from "official to "shanwan" but did you also set "controllers.ps3.enabled=1" ?
@alvin
I checked and it's
controllers.ps3.enabled=1right now, also
controllers.ps3.driver=shanwan.
I tested in other Raspberry retro/emulator systems like RetroPie and Batocera but I get the same error.
In the Amazon reviews, other people get the controller to work instantly by USB in these systems (including Recalbox), maybe it's something with the RetroArch version? I don't know, I'm running out of ideas.
I attach a photo of the .
Infos about PS3 Controllers on Recalbox
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/controllers/controllers/ps3-controllers-drivers
Maybe you should try the setting "controllers.ps3.driver=gasia"
Test your Pad like it's described here
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/controllers/test-configuration/test-your-joystick-with-sdl2-jstest
What did it say in Line 1 "Joystick Name" ?
It's possible that it doesn't work because it's a cheap, fake Controller from China
Could you please post
a) a Picture of the Box of the Controller
b) a Link to the Offer on Amazon and to the Reviews
@alvin
I tried with gasia but sadly it didn't work.
When I execute the command
sdl2-jstest --listy get the following message:
Unable to init SDL: No available video device
I can't see the list of my controllers with this command, not even the SNES ones.
This is the link to Amazon, and the reviews say (sorry but they are only in Spanish) that they can use it in Recalbox/Retropie without any problems.
I also read in another link in this forum that the PS3 Shanwan controllers don't work with USB, only with Bluetooth. I tried to pair ir via Bluetooth but even if Recalbox says that is paired, the controller doesn't have a fix light nor it appears on the controllers menu.