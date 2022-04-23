I installed a brand new Recalbox to my Raspberry Pi 4 4Gb. I bought two SNES controllers and one PS3 controller (not original). The two SNES controllers work perfectly fine but I can't get the PS3 controller to work. When I connect the USB, it says "Xbox 360 Controller connected", not PS3.

I executed dmesg and this what I get:

[ 709.494686] usb 1-1.3: not running at top speed; connect to a high speed hub [ 709.498436] usb 1-1.3: New USB device found, idVendor=054c, idProduct=0268, bcdDevice= 1.00 [ 709.498444] usb 1-1.3: New USB device strings: Mfr=1, Product=2, SerialNumber=0 [ 709.498451] usb 1-1.3: Product: PS3 Controller [ 709.498458] usb 1-1.3: Manufacturer: Sony [ 709.525978] input: Sony PS3 Controller Motion Sensors as /devices/platform/scb/fd500000.pcie/pci0000:00/0000:00:00.0/0000:01:00.0/usb1/1-1/1-1.3/1-1.3:1.0/0003:054C:0268.0006/input/input11 [ 709.593452] input: Sony PS3 Controller as /devices/platform/scb/fd500000.pcie/pci0000:00/0000:00:00.0/0000:01:00.0/usb1/1-1/1-1.3/1-1.3:1.0/0003:054C:0268.0006/input/input10 [ 709.594322] sony 0003:054C:0268.0006: input,hiddev96,hidraw0: USB HID v81.11 Joystick [Sony PS3 Controller] on usb-0000:01:00.0-1.3/input0 [ 712.433234] usb 1-1.3: new full-speed USB device number 8 using xhci_hcd [ 712.571756] usb 1-1.3: New USB device found, idVendor=045e, idProduct=028e, bcdDevice= 1.10 [ 712.571767] usb 1-1.3: New USB device strings: Mfr=1, Product=2, SerialNumber=0 [ 712.571774] usb 1-1.3: Product: Controller [ 712.571781] usb 1-1.3: Manufacturer: Sony [ 712.583143] input: Microsoft X-Box 360 pad as /devices/platform/scb/fd500000.pcie/pci0000:00/0000:00:00.0/0000:01:00.0/usb1/1-1/1-1.3/1-1.3:1.0/input/input15 [ 712.583850] usbcore: registered new interface driver xpad

This always by USB, not even wireless (which also doesn't work). When I try to bind/configure the controls, it detects that three controllers are connected but it doesn't detect any key to start the binding of the buttons (only on the PS3 controller).

I tested the controller on PC and It works good but is also detected as a Xbox 360 controller. But maybe is a Steam thing? I don't know.

I also changed the line controllers.ps3.driver= between bluez, official and shanwan but it did the same thing.

Do you guys have any tips on how to fix this? Maybe other changes that I could try?

Thank you.