I've tried to do some research, but a lot of the links lead to dead recalbox wiki links (I'm guessing it was redone/migrated leaving a lot of old links dead?)

I have Recalbox installed on my XU4. I have the old, original bluetooth dongle installed on it (Module 2 here) but recalbox doesn't register any bluetooth controllers. Is it because the dongle is Bluetooth 2.0?

There is another available (Module 5B here) which uses Bluetooth 2.1. However - it's quite expensive + wanted to check it works before buying it. Also, if there's a cheaper dongle I could buy, I would prefer that.

Could someone please advise on the above? Thanks