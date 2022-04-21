What Bluetooth dongle for Odroid XU4 and PS4?
I've tried to do some research, but a lot of the links lead to dead recalbox wiki links (I'm guessing it was redone/migrated leaving a lot of old links dead?)
I have Recalbox installed on my XU4. I have the old, original bluetooth dongle installed on it (Module 2 here) but recalbox doesn't register any bluetooth controllers. Is it because the dongle is Bluetooth 2.0?
There is another available (Module 5B here) which uses Bluetooth 2.1. However - it's quite expensive + wanted to check it works before buying it. Also, if there's a cheaper dongle I could buy, I would prefer that.
Could someone please advise on the above? Thanks
@stigzler
Here's a List with all USB Bluetooth-Dongles that are compatible with Recalbox
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/hardware-compatibility/compatible-devices/usb-dongles
@alvin Thanks, Alvin. The page is a little unclear, though. Do they all work with the XU4, unless mentioned otherwise?
This is a list of all USB Bluetooth-Dongles that are compatible with Recalbox.
I don't know if all these Dongles are compatible with the Odroid XU4 because I'm not an Expert on this System, I use a Raspberry Pi 3B+.
@alvin Thanks. Yeah - I thought so. It's a shame they don't have a column regarding what hardware these are compatible with. Thus, it doesn't really answer my question, but thanks for trying.