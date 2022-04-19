Bluetooth Arcade Controller doesnt show up in controller config menu
simbz23 last edited by
Hi everyone,
First time using Recalbox, amazing stuff! I have an issue though with an arcade stick. I have the Atlegends Gamer Pro, which is a bluetooth arcade controller. I am using the latest recalbox image on Pi 4. When I connect the arcade controller using the bluetooth menu, recalbox finds and connects successfully, and the controller also shows its connected.
However, when I go to configure the controller and assign the buttons, Recalbox doesnt see it, so I can't even configure it. I have used the arcade stick with latest retropie successfully?
Any help?