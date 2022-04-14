PS3 controller recognized as Xbox 360 controller
Hi guys,
I'm pretty new with RecalBox.
I cannot connect my ps3 controller.
When I plug it in I get a message saying:
Sony PS3 Controller has been unplugged.
After that I get another message that says:
Xbox 360 Controller has been plugged in. Ready to Play!
I ran dmesg and came across this:
[ 271.771716] usb 1-1.2: USB disconnect, device number 3
[ 278.975031] usb 1-1.2: new full-speed USB device number 5 using xhci_hcd
[ 279.106391] usb 1-1.2: not running at top speed; connect to a high speed hub
[ 279.110138] usb 1-1.2: New USB device found, idVendor=054c, idProduct=0268, bcdDevice= 1.00
[ 279.110146] usb 1-1.2: New USB device strings: Mfr=1, Product=2, SerialNumber=0
[ 279.110152] usb 1-1.2: Product: PS3 Controller
[ 279.110157] usb 1-1.2: Manufacturer: Sony
[ 279.141619] input: Sony PS3 Controller Motion Sensors as /devices/platform/scb/fd500000.pcie/pci0000:00/0000:00:00.0/0000:01:00.0/usb1/1-1/1-1.2/1-1.2:1.0/0003:054C:0268.0007/input/input9
[ 279.205127] input: Sony PS3 Controller as /devices/platform/scb/fd500000.pcie/pci0000:00/0000:00:00.0/0000:01:00.0/usb1/1-1/1-1.2/1-1.2:1.0/0003:054C:0268.0007/input/input8
[ 279.205461] sony 0003:054C:0268.0007: input,hiddev96,hidraw0: USB HID v81.11 Joystick [Sony PS3 Controller] on usb-0000:01:00.0-1.2/input0
[ 280.220806] usb 1-1.2: USB disconnect, device number 5
[ 282.085059] usb 1-1.2: new full-speed USB device number 6 using xhci_hcd
[ 282.231081] usb 1-1.2: New USB device found, idVendor=045e, idProduct=028e, bcdDevice= 1.10
[ 282.231089] usb 1-1.2: New USB device strings: Mfr=1, Product=2, SerialNumber=0
[ 282.231095] usb 1-1.2: Product: Controller
[ 282.231101] usb 1-1.2: Manufacturer: Sony
[ 282.238860] input: Microsoft X-Box 360 pad as /devices/platform/scb/fd500000.pcie/pci0000:00/0000:00:00.0/0000:01:00.0/usb1/1-1/1-1.2/1-1.2:1.0/input/input10
[ 282.239103] usbcore: registered new interface driver xpad
Someone came across the same issue?
Thanks in advance.
Link to image of my controller: https://ibb.co/W5VZ98b
@locomexicano68
Look at the Line
idVendor=054c, idProduct=0268, bcdDevice= 1.00
in your "dmesg-Log"
On another Board it says that this is a SHANWAN PS3 GamePad even if it say "Product: PS3 Controller" and "Manufacturer: Sony" in the Log-File
So in the "recalbox.conf" File you must change the Line "controllers.ps3.driver=official" from "official to "shanwan"
and set "controllers.ps3.enabled=1"
You will find these Settings in the "recalbox.conf" File under "D1 - PS3 Controller"
If you don't know, you will find the "recalbox.conf" File in
/recalbox/share/system/.
Infos about PS3 Controller Drivers in Recalbox:
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/controllers/controllers/ps3-controllers-drivers