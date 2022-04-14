Hi guys,

I'm pretty new with RecalBox.

I cannot connect my ps3 controller.

When I plug it in I get a message saying:

Sony PS3 Controller has been unplugged.

After that I get another message that says:

Xbox 360 Controller has been plugged in. Ready to Play!

I ran dmesg and came across this:

[ 271.771716] usb 1-1.2: USB disconnect, device number 3

[ 278.975031] usb 1-1.2: new full-speed USB device number 5 using xhci_hcd

[ 279.106391] usb 1-1.2: not running at top speed; connect to a high speed hub

[ 279.110138] usb 1-1.2: New USB device found, idVendor=054c, idProduct=0268, bcdDevice= 1.00

[ 279.110146] usb 1-1.2: New USB device strings: Mfr=1, Product=2, SerialNumber=0

[ 279.110152] usb 1-1.2: Product: PS3 Controller

[ 279.110157] usb 1-1.2: Manufacturer: Sony

[ 279.141619] input: Sony PS3 Controller Motion Sensors as /devices/platform/scb/fd500000.pcie/pci0000:00/0000:00:00.0/0000:01:00.0/usb1/1-1/1-1.2/1-1.2:1.0/0003:054C:0268.0007/input/input9

[ 279.205127] input: Sony PS3 Controller as /devices/platform/scb/fd500000.pcie/pci0000:00/0000:00:00.0/0000:01:00.0/usb1/1-1/1-1.2/1-1.2:1.0/0003:054C:0268.0007/input/input8

[ 279.205461] sony 0003:054C:0268.0007: input,hiddev96,hidraw0: USB HID v81.11 Joystick [Sony PS3 Controller] on usb-0000:01:00.0-1.2/input0

[ 280.220806] usb 1-1.2: USB disconnect, device number 5

[ 282.085059] usb 1-1.2: new full-speed USB device number 6 using xhci_hcd

[ 282.231081] usb 1-1.2: New USB device found, idVendor=045e, idProduct=028e, bcdDevice= 1.10

[ 282.231089] usb 1-1.2: New USB device strings: Mfr=1, Product=2, SerialNumber=0

[ 282.231095] usb 1-1.2: Product: Controller

[ 282.231101] usb 1-1.2: Manufacturer: Sony

[ 282.238860] input: Microsoft X-Box 360 pad as /devices/platform/scb/fd500000.pcie/pci0000:00/0000:00:00.0/0000:01:00.0/usb1/1-1/1-1.2/1-1.2:1.0/input/input10

[ 282.239103] usbcore: registered new interface driver xpad

Someone came across the same issue?

Thanks in advance.