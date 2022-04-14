Save your Recalbox
-
Seubzero last edited by
Hello everyone,
Having an old pc with internal SSD, I installed recalbox on this SSD, put my games, scraped my games.
So far everything is fine, now, as computing is a sure thing and leaves no place for doubt, I would like to know how to save my recalbox on another internal hard drive.
i use command DD:
dd if=/dev/sda of=/dev/sdb
this clone my drive to another and take long time.
After that, i use "rsync" to sync datas in patitions between these two discs.
set patition SSD as default boot partition with fdisk (show * in boot column
But after reboot,, recalbox use my second drive as boot drive.
i don't know how to force recalbox to use my first disk (sda)
in motherboard bios, there is only my first drive (SSD) sda as boot drive (all other option is disabled)
Thank you all for your attention and contribution.
For technical information:
RECALBOX v8.0.1 Electron I took the Raspberry Pi Imager tool to format / install recalbox on the SSD I have enabled SSH access and can connect to it via putty with no problem
-
Alvin last edited by
@seubzero
For what Reason do you want to save your Recalbox on a second internal Harddrive ?
As a Backup to keep your Data save ?
I think that you already did that.
The Purpose of a Backup is to keep your Data save so that you can restore it when the Original is damaged.
So why take the risk and let the second Harddrive running instead of taking it out of the PC and store it in a save Place ?
If you don't want to take it out you could at last disconnect the Power- and the SATA-Cable of the Harddrive.
On another Hand, you can use your second Harddrive as a
"Storage Device"
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/system/installation/usb-device-as-storage
Your Games, BIOS, Saves and others will be stored on the second Harddrive, and the main Recalbox-Software will be on the first.
If there is a Problem with Recalbox, you can make a fresh install on the first Harddrive, it does'nt affect the Games, BIOS and Saves ond the second one.
-
Seubzero last edited by
@alvin
Hello, thank you for your answer, I am not unplugging the other disk out of laziness and because I would not reconnect it also out of laziness.
The idea of the clone is to keep an image of the original disk and to be able to use it when the first one fails without having to reinstall everything.
I don't use the other drive as a storage location because if that too fails, I'll lose everything.
-
Alvin last edited by
Ok, do as you like, but realy, who keeps a Backup of his System inside his System ?
@seubzero said in Save your Recalbox:
@alvin
Hello, thank you for your answer, I am not unplugging the other disk out of laziness and because I would not reconnect it also out of laziness.
The idea of the clone is to keep an image of the original disk and to be able to use it when the first one fails without having to reinstall everything.
I don't use the other drive as a storage location because if that too fails, I'll lose everything.
And if it fails now you lose everything too.