Hello everyone,

Having an old pc with internal SSD, I installed recalbox on this SSD, put my games, scraped my games.

So far everything is fine, now, as computing is a sure thing and leaves no place for doubt, I would like to know how to save my recalbox on another internal hard drive.

i use command DD:

dd if=/dev/sda of=/dev/sdb

this clone my drive to another and take long time.

After that, i use "rsync" to sync datas in patitions between these two discs.

set patition SSD as default boot partition with fdisk (show * in boot column

But after reboot,, recalbox use my second drive as boot drive.

i don't know how to force recalbox to use my first disk (sda)

in motherboard bios, there is only my first drive (SSD) sda as boot drive (all other option is disabled)

Thank you all for your attention and contribution.

For technical information: