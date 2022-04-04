Dreamcast and Naomi bios not working (MD5 not match)
jadamcyk last edited by
I'm new to all of this... how can I match MD5 to get the bios working for my roms?? i need clear steps not links or jargon. Thank you!!
Dreamcast
- Dc_flash.bin doesn’t match MD5
Naomi
- naomi.zip doesn't match MD5
- Airlbios.zip doesn’t match MD5
- Hod2bios.zip doesn’t match MD5
Zing Global moderator Translator
