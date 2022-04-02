Chds do not open properly
SsssQ last edited by
When i found some redump format gdroms(puyo puyo fever, dream passport 3, etc.) i wanted to convert them to chd with chdman. After transferring to my rpi3b+ they did not open properly (empty Dreamcast dashboard or even core crashing on rom). Help
Alvin last edited by
@ssssq
So why did you think the Problem lies with you Recalbox ?
Did it worked before ?
If yes maybe now it's a Problem with your Files or CHDMAN
If you didn't know, the CHDMAN Help can be find here:
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/utilities/rom-conversion/chdman