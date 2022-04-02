@ssssq

Maybe the "old" Pi's are not "powerful" enough to emulate this ?

Do you think only because it's an old Console it can easily emulated ?

For example: Do you think all your Dreamcast-Games

https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/26566/chds-do-not-open-properly

will run smoothly on your Raspberry Pi 3B+ ?

I'm afraid they will not.

I'm using a Pi 3B+ by myself and set the Overclock Option to "Extrem" (1500 Mhz) and even than not all Games will work.