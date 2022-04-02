Why pc-fx only on rpi4?
Really because it is 32 bits console with nec v810 cpu which is their own simple architecture based on pc engine. Pc fx ga emulation should work as well because it is now 64 bits
@ssssq
Maybe the "old" Pi's are not "powerful" enough to emulate this ?
Do you think only because it's an old Console it can easily emulated ?
For example: Do you think all your Dreamcast-Games
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/26566/chds-do-not-open-properly
will run smoothly on your Raspberry Pi 3B+ ?
I'm afraid they will not.
I'm using a Pi 3B+ by myself and set the Overclock Option to "Extrem" (1500 Mhz) and even than not all Games will work.