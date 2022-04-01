Dear developers and users, maybe someone can help me. I am having problems with the resolution of my Recalbox 8 (on a Pi4) attached to my Samsung 4K monitor.

Instead of being stretched to the max of the screen, I get black bars on the top and bottom of the screen and Recalbox is only displayed on some kind of a 21:9 resolution instead of using my 16:9 screen. It’s not cropped but instead the becels are stretched or drawn wider.

I would like to use the full screen for Recalbox though. What can I do?

Bonus question: Where can I deactivate Becels?

Thanks kindly,

Best regards

Dan