Resolution problem with Recalbox 8 on a 4K Samsung
Tormentor667
Dear developers and users, maybe someone can help me. I am having problems with the resolution of my Recalbox 8 (on a Pi4) attached to my Samsung 4K monitor.
Instead of being stretched to the max of the screen, I get black bars on the top and bottom of the screen and Recalbox is only displayed on some kind of a 21:9 resolution instead of using my 16:9 screen. It’s not cropped but instead the becels are stretched or drawn wider.
I would like to use the full screen for Recalbox though. What can I do?
Bonus question: Where can I deactivate Becels?
Thanks kindly,
Best regards
Dan
Alvin
@tormentor667
Maybe this will help:
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/video/display-configuration/complete-video-configuration-guide
To disable Overlays (Bezels) look here:
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/basic-usage/features/overlays