What do you think of Recalbox 8?

If I look around here on this Board (not only in the English part) then there seems to be problems after problems with Recalbox 8 or am I just imagining it?

Are these problems (if there should be any) really due to Recalbox or is it the users who can't "get it right"?

Is Recalbox 8 really "better" than its predecessors?

What do you think about it and how do you like Recalbox 8?

It would be nice if you would justify your opinion and not just write "I think it's good" or "I think it's bad".

And by the way: This is the English Part of the Recalbox-Board so please post your Answers in english and not any other Language.

And maybe the "Recalbox team" will take care of your wishes and improve the next Version of Recalbox to your likes.

To the Mods of this Board:

I post here in english, because this is the english Part of the Board, and I'm not allowed to post here in my native Language like others do.

Also I want to know the Opinion of People who don't speak German but English.

I also post this in the German Part of the Board in German (this is my native Language), because there I can't post in english !

So there is no Reason to delete this (or my Post in the German Part of the Board) because of "Double Posting"