PSX Games Black Screen & Back to game list
Lndrosario last edited by Lndrosario
Hello there!
I'm having trouble on trying new PSX roms, my recalbox 6.0 dragonblaze is having trouble on loading new psx games I put in, I have tried .ISO, .CUE .BIN and .PBP, all failed, the game goes to the game list however when I try to start it, it tries to load and then goes right back to the menu.
the emulator is Libertro - Pcsx_REARMED , Bios are all good and working, don't really know what to do, also tried different games from different websites.
Zing Global moderator Translator
recalbox 6.0 dragonblaze
We do not support outdated versions.
Please update to the latest official version if you want support.
@zing Any link to a guide on how to manually update recalbox? tried via console but it does not recognize the wifi or cable internet..
Alvin last edited by Alvin
@lndrosario said in PSX Games Black Screen & Back to game list:
Hello there!
I'm having trouble on trying new PSX roms, my recalbox...
So did it work before ?
If yes, there's a Problem with your ROMs.
Look here,
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/emulators/consoles/playstation-1/libretro-pcsx-rearmed
it's the Wiki for Recalbox 8 but I think this still applies to Recalbox 6.
I'm still using Reccalbox 6 too, and my Playstation Emualtor is set to
Emulator -> Standard (Libretro)
Core -> Standard (PSCX_Rearmed)
and this works fine for any of my Games
The ROMs I use are in the CUE/BIN and the PBP Format.
@alvin This is my first time trying to insert new roms, the previous roms that were there already are working normally, but the new ones I try to put in are having this trouble..
Tried using CUE/BIN , PBP and ISO, all having the same issue, I talked to the company I bought the console from and they have told me they use in general CUE/BIN files compacted.
Alvin last edited by
@lndrosario said in PSX Games Black Screen & Back to game list:
I talked to the company I bought the console from and they have told me they use in general CUE/BIN files compacted.
So you bought a Console (Raspberry Pi or something else ?) with preinstalled Recalbox and Games ?
Sorry, than you will get no support here, neither from the "Recalbox-Team" nor from me.
This Board is only to Support the "original" Recalbox you can download from here
https://www.recalbox.com/download/
Ask Zing, the Moderator of this Board and he will tell you the same.
By the way:
You've been ripped off by that Company because Recalbox is absolutely free and not for Sale !
@alvin Well, thanks anyway