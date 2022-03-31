Hello there!

I'm having trouble on trying new PSX roms, my recalbox 6.0 dragonblaze is having trouble on loading new psx games I put in, I have tried .ISO, .CUE .BIN and .PBP, all failed, the game goes to the game list however when I try to start it, it tries to load and then goes right back to the menu.

the emulator is Libertro - Pcsx_REARMED , Bios are all good and working, don't really know what to do, also tried different games from different websites.