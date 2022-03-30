Hello,

I hope this is the correct place for this.

I have been running a dual-boot Recalbox/Kodi sysytem using PINN, but it seems over complicated for my needs, so have just installed Recalbox and will try the build-in Kodi.

I've notice that when I start kodi, '/var/log/messages' fills up with:

===================================================

Mar 30 07:08:43 RECALBOX local0.err lircd-0.10.1[1052]: Error: could not get file information for /dev/lirc0

Mar 30 07:08:43 RECALBOX local0.err lircd-0.10.1[1052]: default_init(): No such file or directory

Mar 30 07:08:44 RECALBOX local0.err lircd-0.10.1[1052]: Error: could not get file information for /dev/lirc0

Mar 30 07:08:44 RECALBOX local0.err lircd-0.10.1[1052]: default_init(): No such file or directory

Mar 30 07:08:45 RECALBOX local0.err lircd-0.10.1[1052]: Error: could not get file information for /dev/lirc0

Mar 30 07:08:45 RECALBOX local0.err lircd-0.10.1[1052]: default_init(): No such file or directory

I control my system either with a gamepad or CEC via the tv for Kodi (and sometimes Yatse),

so do not need IR, especially as it's not working :).

Is there any way of disabling lirc?

Many thanks