Sf30 pro disconnected one emulators un rpi4
-
jor2404 last edited by
Hi,
I recently installed Recalbox 8.0.2 on an rpi4.
I paired my sf30 pro gamepad without problems but when I launch an emulator the gamepad stop working until I power it off and on again.
The same gamepad workshop correctly en an rpi3 laso under Recalbox 8.0.2
Antes clue about how can I solve this issue?
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
@jor2404 Have you tried a factory reset?
You will not lose any personal information, but you will lose your custom settings.
-
jor2404 last edited by
@zing
I did a factory reset but I still have the same problem
Any other clue of how can I solve it?