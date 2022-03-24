Dolphin sound bug in Hdmi
-
gr0ju last edited by
Hi all ! I use recalbox 8 in PC.
When I get dolphin sound by motherboard audio all is great.
If i try to get sound by hdmi (i tried to play on a projector with 5.1 sound :D) the sound of dolphin have echo (like the normal sound of the game and a second one with 2 sec of delay and satured or "scratched").
My graphic card is an relative old ati radeon.
Does anyone get this pb too ?
Have a nice gaming day
-
Alvin last edited by Alvin
@gr0ju
What are your Audiosettings in Recalbox ?
It should be "HDMI" and not "Auto" or "Jack"