(8.0.2-Electron PI400) I'm having trouble running ROMs with the Mame2015 core. I'm using a v0.160 romset for this core, and have tried with both a full non-merged set and a full T7Z-Merged set but I can't get any ROM to run with this core. I have tried manually setting the Mame2015 core on a game in the EmulationStation UI but I also have a .recalbox.conf fie in my Mame2015 directory with:

mame.emulator=libretro mame.core=mame2015

I have verified these ROMs by installing MAME2015 v0.160 on my Windows machine and the ROMs run fine in there. But when running the ROMs in Recalbox, I get the Recalbox logo, then a black screen, then the Recalbox logo again and then back to the games list, and this happens for all the ROMs in this directory.

These are the logs that occur when launching a ROM, with Mame2015 this one wrally.zip:

[2022/03/09 00:16:32.650] (INFO ) : [Run] Launching game... [2022/03/09 00:16:32.651] (INFO ) : [Input] Configure emulators command : -p1index 0 -p1guid 030000005e0400008e02000005010000 -p1name "Xbox 360 Controller" -p1nbaxes 4 -p1nbhats 1 -p1nbbuttons 13 -p1devicepath /dev/input/event1 [2022/03/09 00:16:32.651] (INFO ) : [Run] Controllers config : -p1index 0 -p1guid 030000005e0400008e02000005010000 -p1name "Xbox 360 Controller" -p1nbaxes 4 -p1nbhats 1 -p1nbbuttons 13 -p1devicepath /dev/input/event1 [2022/03/09 00:16:32.651] (INFO ) : [AudioManager] Shutting down SDL AUDIO [2022/03/09 00:16:32.811] (INFO ) : [Run] Command: python /usr/bin/emulatorlauncher.pyc -p1index 0 -p1guid 030000005e0400008e02000005010000 -p1name "Xbox 360 Controller" -p1nbaxes 4 -p1nbhats 1 -p1nbbuttons 13 -p1devicepath /dev/input/event1 -system mame -rom /recalbox/share/roms/mame/Mame2015/wrally.zip -emulator libretro -core mame2015 -ratio auto [2022/03/09 00:16:32.816] (INFO ) : [Pad2Keyboard] No pad2keyb configuration. [2022/03/09 00:16:32.818] (INFO ) : [Hardware] Start in-game Hardware processes [2022/03/09 00:16:34.808] (INFO ) : [Hardware] Stop in-game Hardware processes [2022/03/09 00:16:34.812] (WARN!) : [Run] Non-Zero exit code 245 ! [2022/03/09 00:16:35.655] (INFO ) : [Renderer] Initial resolution: 1920x1080 [2022/03/09 00:16:35.655] (INFO ) : [Renderer] Creating surface... [2022/03/09 00:16:35.655] (INFO ) : [Renderer] Trying Resolution: 1920,1080 [2022/03/09 00:16:35.748] (INFO ) : [Renderer] Created window successfully. [2022/03/09 00:16:35.765] (INFO ) : [Renderer] Activating vertical sync' [2022/03/09 00:16:35.766] (INFO ) : [Renderer] Normal VSync' activated. [2022/03/09 00:16:36.674] (INFO ) : [AudioManager] SDL AUDIO Initialized [2022/03/09 00:16:36.674] (INFO ) : [InputManager] Initialize SDL Joystick system [2022/03/09 00:16:36.674] (INFO ) : [InputManager] Joystick count: 1 [2022/03/09 00:16:36.674] (INFO ) : [InputManager] Lond configuration for Joystick #: 0 [2022/03/09 00:16:36.676] (INFO ) : [Input] Added joystick Xbox 360 Controller (GUID: 030000005e0400008e02000005010000, Instance ID: 3, Device Index: 0, Axis: 4, Hats: 1, Buttons: 13) [2022/03/09 00:16:36.676] (INFO ) : [InputManager] Refresh joysticks