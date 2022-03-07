MAME roms not showing up
TSL2018 last edited by
Hello! I have the downloaded Mame Romset 223 and I transferred via ssh over a rom to the MAME folder but it's not showing up in my list. Will recalbox recognize it?
Alvin last edited by
@tsl2018
Did you refresh your Gamelist ?
Main Menü -> UI Settings -> and then on the Bottom (maybe you have to scroll down) -> "Refresh Gamelist"
TSL2018 last edited by
@alvin Yes I tried that a few times. Still not showing up besides the included ones that were there.
