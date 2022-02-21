N64 Mario Party 1/2/3
Hi! Does anyone know if it's possible to emulate Mario Party 1-3 on Recalbox (latest build Raspberry Pi 3) correctly? Every core I choose has different issues (no players on board with mupen or completely black screen with the parallel core for example). I managed to emulate it nicely with retropie some years ago with the same hardware. but I don't wanna go back to retropie. So I wonder if anyone has managed to do it with Recalbox
noticed something:
when using Parallel and entering the Retroarch menue there suddenly is the video of the rom visible... when leaving the retroarch menue the screen turns black again and only sound is there. weird
