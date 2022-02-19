command not found
Hi folks, im a beginner and i wants to install this driver:
https://github.com/recalbox/Recalbox-Retrogame-2Players-Pi2#readme
I typed in the first command line of the example,
git clone https://github.com/ian57/Recalbox-Retrogame-2Players-Pi2
and got the following error:
-bash: git: command not found
What can i do ?
I have Recalbox Version 8.0.2 Electron on Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+
Denis 0 last edited by
@denis-0 Now i dont need to install this... Found another way to solve that problem.