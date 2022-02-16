N64 turns off
mee_jing last edited by
Hello all. Yesterday I bought a new Pi 4B raspberry and immediately put the Recalbox on it. This is my first test with this system and computer. In general, everything works as well (I'm still learning the system). However, I have a problem with the N64. The games start but when I press A or X everything shuts down and goes back to the game selection menu. On the others, on Snes, Nes etc. everything is OK.
Zing Global moderator Translator
- What is your version of Recalbox (say the version, don't say "latest")?
- Did you build your Recalbox yourself, or download a ready-made image from the internet, or did you buy everything ready-made?
- Have you tried remapping your joystick in the Recalbox main menu?
- Have you ever tried resetting to factory settings? This option is available in the advanced settings menu, you don't lose any personal files, but you lose all custom settings.