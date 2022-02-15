Kodi no longer included?
-
tuxophil last edited by
Hi,
I was on a rather old recalbox setup, so I've decided to migrate to 8.0.1 (RPi2). To my astonishment I can't find Kodi anywhere!? It's neither listed in the main menu nor does it start when I press X on my gamepad.
I'm a bit perplex. Is Kodi even included or has it been removed in 8.0? (That would be a huge change for the worse.)
Do I have to enable it manually somehow?
Otherwise 8.0 seems to be a huge leap forward when compared to my ancient (many years old) recalbox that I'm trying to replace. (Fortunately I do have a backup. Kodi is a necessity for my use case.)
-
tuxophil last edited by tuxophil
Hm, I've just found a post that says, in essence, that for most Raspberry Pi systems, Kodi is no longer available:
https://forum.recalbox.com/post/174579
To be honest I'm a bit shocked. Is there anywhere a download for the most recent RPi2 image with Kodi still included? (Oh, and I'd suggest to prominently document such an important breaking change.) My old setup that I wanted to upgrade (on the same hardware which is perfectly fine) dates from 2016. On another RPi2 I have libreelec with a much more modern Kodi. In fact that's the reason I wanted to upgrade in the first place: finally have a less dated UI in Kodi.