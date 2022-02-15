Aspect ratio not working
-
DJC last edited by
After update my recalbox to 8.0.2 I can't put all vertical games on mame on 1:1 its stucked on 16:9.
In version 7 worked normally, to illustrate the problem better, in emulator settings I put the aspect ratio to 16:9 and manually put the vertical games on 1:1, so I have horizontal games ate full screen and vertical games with aspect ratio 1:1 , in version 8 I can't do this settings.
Any solutions or workaround to have horizzontal games at full screen and vertical games at 1:1?
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
-
DJC last edited by
@zing said in Aspect ratio not working:
I think I'm lost with so much information there, is there a possibility that you can at least explain what I should change? THX
-
DJC last edited by DJC
Maybe I'm wrong but this is what I got from your link
I should create an txt file with this content following the folders
/recalbox/share/roms/mame/blazstar.zip.recalbox.conf
The game name is just an example, what I don't get it what I should write on recalbox.conf
PS: found some instructions on github
video_aspect_ratio =
I guess that I should write this to get what I need
video_aspect_ratio = 1:1
can you confirm this? @zing
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
I should create an txt file with this content following the folders
It's a text file editable in Notepad, but not a .txt
/recalbox/share/roms/mame/blazstar.zip.recalbox.conf
Exactly, notice that the extension is .conf as you quote.
The game name is just an example
ok
what I don't get it what I should write on recalbox.conf
PS: found some instructions on github
video_aspect_ratio =
I guess that I should write this to get what I need
video_aspect_ratio = 1:1
can you confirm this? @zing
I think it's not that parameter, and I think the value isn't that way either.
If I'm not mistaken, the parameter and value you want in your configuration override file is:
aspect_ratio_index = "5"
If it's not this value, test the others, the first value is "0", and the last is "24" (unfortunately I didn't find an updated list saying which value is which aspect, so the best alternative is to test).