Nintendo 64 games open but no video, only sound
marcoabmarques last edited by
Hello everyone, after updating a project that I had assembled some time ago to recalbox 8.0, I noticed that the default core of recalbox is not displaying the image of the nintendo 64 games, only the sound. I can interact with the game, but the image does not appear. Other cores either does not open the game or in the case of the "rice" core the game is very slow.
I'm using a PC, and a fullhd television. I'm thinking it might be the resolution, could you ask the system to open it in HD, even to overload the PC less? thanks.