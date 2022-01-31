Bit of a problem with MAME on my Pi4 running 8.02.

I have sub folders in my MAME folder, eg "Arcade classics", "Shoot em ups"", "Light Gun games", "Vector games", "All the rest", and everything worked fine.

I then started trying the games, and on finding a lot didnt work, I sourced as many versions of each game as I could find to try, eg 4 versions of Point Blank, 3 of Area 51 etc.

So, all I want to do is try each ROM, and mark the non working games as "hidden", and put an "X" on the end of their name on the Pi if they dont load, then go into ARRM, and delete all the hidden ones, as the option to delete on Recalbox was removed by the developers around v6.

But, even though tI do the above, shut the Pi down, on examining the gamelist.xml, no changes are being saved out.

Anyone any ideas ?

My Pi has been updated from V7.22 I think it was.

Many thanks !