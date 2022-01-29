Latest version not working
-
Re Tucano last edited by
Hi!
I've downloaded the latest Recalbox version with the Raspberry Pi Imager software but as soon as i launch any games, sound stutters and and the game stutters too.
Could you help me please?
Thanks!
-
dreasgrech last edited by dreasgrech
@re-tucano Same. I just upgraded to the latest version (not from the Pi Manager but from the Recalbox UI itself) and now both the menus and all the games are extremely stuttery.
Before this update, everything was buttery smooth.
I asked in the Discord and got this response which fixed the issue:
Found this thread which also discusses the issue and the fix: https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/26015/bug-recalbox-8-0-1/7