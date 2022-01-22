I have noticed when running the scraper from Main Menu > Scraper it completes ok but the entries in the gamelist are not being renamed.

However I have run the scraper on individual games /roms by Edit Game > Scrape. It completes and this time it updates the name in the list to what was scraped.

Ive tested this on different systems and different roms and it only updates the game name when running the scraper on individual roms.

Is there a way to use the Scraper from the Main menu > Scraper to also update the game name in the games list?