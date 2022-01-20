The screen resolution is 1600x1200
Bogdan
Good afternoon! I really need help. Recalbox works on a PC, a monitor with a resolution of 1600x1200 is connected. The loading screen shows 1600x1200, but the main menu and games are only 1280x1024. I set global.videomode= DMT 51 DVI instead of default, but to no avail.
Bogdan 0 last edited by
and this is only on the latest version. on the 6th it's fine.
supernature2k
@bogdan-0 Hello!
On x86_64 version, this setting is not supported. see :
## Set game resolution for emulators ## Please don't modify this setting ## This arch does not support the video mode switch ## (string) global.videomode=default
Instead use this parameter :
## External screen ## See https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/video/display-configuration/external-screen- configuration for more informations ## Preferred external screen retrieved from ssh : xrandr ;system.externalscreen.prefered= ## Force selected external screen to resolution ex : 1920x1080 ;system.externalscreen.forceresolution= ## Force selected external screen to frequency ex: 60.00 ;system.externalscreen.forcefrequency=